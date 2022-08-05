Democrats Abandon COVID Protocols to Vote on Bill to Suit Their Agenda

After years of obsessively following and promoting COVID related policies, Democrats are abandoning their precious mass testing policy now that it suits their political agenda.

The laughably named “Inflation Reduction Act,” which naturally does nothing to reduce inflation, is so important to the Democrats’ legislative agenda that they’re throwing caution to the wind to ensure that no Senators will miss an upcoming vote.

During the pandemic, there have been concerns over delayed votes due to potential positive COVID tests, but that won’t be getting in the way this time.

According to a new report, there’s a new and unofficial “Don’t Test, Don’t Tell” policy to ensure they don’t delay enacting their latest tax and spending bill:

Senate Democrats adopt unofficial “Don’t Test, Don’t Tell” protocol as Inflation Reduction Act nears finish line https://t.co/jzvgg2S36O pic.twitter.com/UGFFEVp4bG — Katherine Doyle (@katiadoyl) August 5, 2022

This is, as usual from Democratic politicians these days, the height of hypocrisy.

They’ve indefinitely advocated for mass testing and “taking COVID seriously,” which causes huge disruptions to work and school life, as well as creating panic over every positive COVID test, regardless of severity.

Democrats have criticized Republicans for not doing enough to combat every possible positive case, even though their politicians, including President Biden, continue to get the virus.

After making COVID “interventions” a pseudo-religious ritual for those on the left, suddenly politics comes first.

Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, left, speaks with Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, as they head to a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, not pictured, in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. The White House’s signature plan to expand the social safety net, address climate change and rewrite tax policies faces uncertainly in the Senate after the House passed the legislation earlier this month. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Possibly the most unintentionally comedic part of this unofficial announcement is that they seem to believe that wearing masks will prevent the spread of the virus:

“They’re not going to delay it if a member has gotten Covid. Counterparts are saying they’re not going to test anymore. It’s not an official mandate but we all know we’re not letting Covid get in the way. The deal is happening. Less testing, just wear masks and get it done.”

No matter how many times masking is utterly disproven as an effective tool to stop the spread of the virus, Democrats just can’t seem to give it up.

Their fully masked President just got COVID after using “high quality” N95’s, but somehow this time it’ll work, despite it quite literally never working once before.

No matter how often they display their unending hypocrisy, it’s still somehow surprising that they continue to get away with it while virtue signaling about COVID protocols to their base.

At some point, you’d think their supporters would realize that Democratic politicians do not actually believe these “interventions” are worthwhile.

You’d also think that they’d realize that Democrats avoiding testing tacitly acknowledges that more testing=more cases.

But left leaning politicians know can they rely on media protection and ignorance from their base, which will inevitably allow these nonsensical games to continue.

Once they pass their absurd legislative agenda, they’ll go right back to pretending to be concerned about the latest variant and how many locations have “relaxed” COVID policies.

Hypocrisy is not a bug of the modern Democratic party, it’s a feature.