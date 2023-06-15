Democrat Jerry Nadler Says Not Forcing 2-Year-Olds To Wear Masks Is ‘Child Abuse’

Videos by OutKick

The left’s obsession with forcing children to wear masks took another absurd turn Wednesday.

With much of society having moved on from nonsensical pandemic policies like universal masking, you’d think they’d be quietly trying to distance themselves from the mistakes of the past few years.

One of the most obvious and inarguable mistakes being, of course, forcing toddlers to wear masks.

Evidence has conclusively and repeatedly shown that masks are completely ineffective at reducing the spread of respiratory viruses.

READ: NEW STUDY CONFIRMS THAT MASKS LIKELY DON’T WORK TO STOP COVID

In short, it’s clear that the actual science shows masks don’t work for adults. And there’s even less science showing they work for children.

Yet 76-year-old Democrat Representative Jerry Nadler took to the floor of the House yesterday not to move past child masking, but to forcefully defend it.

According to Nadler, NOT forcing 2-year-old toddlers to wear pointless facial decorations would have amounted to child abuse.

That’s correct. Child abuse. To not forcibly mask children.

Absolutely unbelievable.

Democrats are still arguing today in Congress that two years olds needed to be in masks and that it would have been child abuse not to do it. These people’s brains are broken. pic.twitter.com/PgrGBgFqcz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 15, 2023

Nadler, being staunchly and proudly ignorant, has no idea that his own mask usage thoroughly discredits his own disgraceful activism.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 17: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) during a House Judiciary Committee markup of H.R. 7120, the “Justice in Policing Act of 2020,” on Capitol Hill on June 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The bill addresses police reforms in the United States and includes provisions to curb police misconduct and the use of excessive force. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

The Left’s Mask Extremism Discredits Their ‘Follow The Science’ Messaging

Nadler’s unbelievable claim stands in direct contradiction to the consensus of international health agencies.

While the World Health Organization and European CDC have made an endless list of mistakes, even they don’t recommend masking 2-year-olds.

Only the U.S. CDC, under the fearlessly incompetent leadership of Rochelle Walensky and company have abandoned all pretense of following the evidence.

Nadler’s claim is completely unsupported, directly contradicts science, and gets the debate entirely backwards.

Forcing these policies on 2-year-olds was inexcusable, and given the lack of supporting evidence, arguably abusive.

There was never a realistic expectation that masks would work for any age, let alone for toddlers. But the U.S. based agencies never even pretended to study the issue, especially with regards to children.

Instead, they used indescribably bad, cherry picked observational studies that were later contradicted.

But to Nadler and those like him, pledging blind allegiance to politically aligned “experts” comes before reality.

Masks have become a symbol of the left’s anti-science extremism. Instead of objectively examining evidence, they’re obsessive in outsourcing critical thinking to ideological allies.

And so nonsensical, unsupported remarks on childhood masking and vaccine effectiveness are par for the course. Nadler and those like him have bought so completely into disinformation and inaccuracies they don’t know how absurd they sound.

Or perhaps even worse, they know and just don’t care.