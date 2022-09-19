Texas LB Who Was NOT Arrested For Marijuana Despite False Reports Sets Record Straight With Legendary Akon GIF

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was cited for possession of marijuana. He was not arrested, despite multiple reports saying that he was.

DeMarvion Overshown was NOT arrested for marijuana, despite reports. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Overshown, who is the top defensive star for the Longhorns, was issued a citation in Van Zandt County in December of 2021. According to head coach Steve Sarkisian, the matter was handled internally “months ago” and will not impact his on-field availability this fall.

Although Overshown was not arrested, he did take a trip to jail. As a result of his citation, the fifth-year senior was summoned for a jail walkthrough, which he completed.

The paperwork for the walkthrough and citation was processed on Monday. That led to reports that Overshown was arrested for possessing less than two ounces of marijuana.

First and foremost— what are we doing?! A drug that is legal in many states across the country could have caused Overshown to be suspended in Texas. Why?! Who cares?! It’s 2022. Get with the times.

Secondly— what happened to getting facts of the story right before reporting? It seems like there were a lot of steps that could have and needed to be taken prior to publishing a report that one of the nation’s top linebackers was arrested. Public records are a thing and picking up the phone to call the jail or police department. Be better!

Regardless of how things played out, Overshown was not arrested and did visit jail.

Not long after the news got straightened out, he decided to make one thing clear— he held it down. To do so, he tweeted out a GIF from Akon’s Locked Up music video.

Just know I held it down. pic.twitter.com/jLxkP9SylT — DeMarvion Overshown (@AGENT0__) September 19, 2022

Overshown had himself a Monday. He probably didn’t wake up this morning thinking that the entire college football world would think that he got arrested. He likely didn’t think that the entire college football world would even learn about his jail walk if they didn’t already know by then.

Where Overshown could have lost his lid, he dropped a legendary gif. Unreal move.