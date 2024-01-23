Demarcus Robinson Sues Hotel For Not Protecting Him During Robbery

Videos by OutKick

Demarcus Robinson is suing a Los Angeles-area hotel, claiming the establishment didn’t do enough to protect him during a robbery in the lobby last year.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver was approached by two men outside of the Lexen Hotel in North Hollywood just after midnight on Oct. 20. The assailants pulled a gun on the 29-year-old, threatened to murder him and demanded he fork over any valuables.

In the suit — filed last week — Robinson says the men took nearly $150,000 in jewelry, including a luxury diamond watch and two diamond chains.

He claims the Lexen didn’t have security guards outside or in the lobby. Front desk employees, Robinson said, didn’t call authorities until after the suspects had fled the area.

According to TMZ Sports, Robinson is seeking at least $149,500 plus punitive damages. The former Florida Gator says he has suffered “an emotional toll” from the incident.

Demarcus Robinson was the victim of a robbery in a North Hollywood hotel in October. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Despite being threatened and robbed, Robinson played in all 16 games for the Rams in 2023. He logged three catches for 44 yards in Los Angeles’ Wild Card loss to the Detroit Lions.

Before signing with the Rams in June 2023, Robinson previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. He was a member of the Chiefs team that won Super Bowl LIV.

