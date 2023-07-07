Former NFL Player Charged For Allegedly Slapping A Woman

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL player Demar Dotson is facing a criminal charge in Florida after allegedly hitting a woman.

Dotson was arrested last week in Tampa and now faces a first-degree misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly slapped a woman during an argument, according to Friday report from Fox Sports’ Greg Auman.

The woman allegedly hit the former Buccaneers player back, and he then punched her to the ground, according to Auman.

The former Bucs and Broncos player isn’t allowed to possess any weapons while the case advances through the courts system.

The woman’s identity has also been shielded from the public.

Dotson, who last played in 2020 with the Denver Broncos, now faces a serious allegation of hitting a woman in Florida.

He has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful that’s the case.

Having said that, facing a battery charge for allegedly hitting a woman is a very tough thing to have hanging over your head. It is only a misdemeanor charge – not a felony, which is important to note.

Dotson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2009 after playing for Southern Mississippi in college. He spent his entire career with the Bucs before playing one season in Denver before retiring.