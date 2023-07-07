Former NFL Player Charged For Allegedly Slapping A Woman

Former NFL player Demar Dotson is facing a criminal charge in Florida after allegedly hitting a woman.

Dotson was arrested last week in Tampa and now faces a first-degree misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly slapped a woman during an argument, according to Friday report from Fox Sports’ Greg Auman.

The woman allegedly hit the former Buccaneers player back, and he then punched her to the ground, according to Auman.

The former Bucs and Broncos player isn’t allowed to possess any weapons while the case advances through the courts system.

The woman’s identity has also been shielded from the public.

Demar Dotson faces criminal case in Florida.

Dotson, who last played in 2020 with the Denver Broncos, now faces a serious allegation of hitting a woman in Florida.

He has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful that’s the case.

Having said that, facing a battery charge for allegedly hitting a woman is a very tough thing to have hanging over your head. It is only a misdemeanor charge – not a felony, which is important to note.

Demar Dotson faces battery charge after allegedly hitting a woman. He last played in the NFL in 2020. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Dotson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2009 after playing for Southern Mississippi in college. He spent his entire career with the Bucs before playing one season in Denver before retiring.

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

