DeMar DeRozan Erupts At Grayson Allen For Cheap Shot to the Back

It’s fight night in the NBA!

The Chicago Bulls home game against the Milwaukee Bucks is getting chippy in the second half. Coming off the break, where the Bulls took a 57-55 lead, the Bucks started to find their groove in the third behind Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez and perennial MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen started giving the Bulls agita once the Bucks reclaimed the lead halfway through the third.

Guarded by Patrick Williams, Allen absorbed a small shove and went a mile with it, knocking into DeRozan’s back and causing him to fall forward.

Allen’s deliberate bulldozing of DeRozan, throwing an elbow to the back, set the mid-range assassin off. Allen had to be guarded by teammate Wesley Matthews as DeRozan furiously called out the notoriously pesky player.

WATCH:

DeMar DeRozan was not happy with Grayson Allen after this play. pic.twitter.com/YpUGOl6WX3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 29, 2022

The Bulls booth ravaged Allen for the cheap shot, calling for players in the NBA to start popping Allen in the grill for being the “dirtiest” player in the Association.

Grayson Allen flops. Then DeRozan flops. Then both teams fake fight. This is the NBA 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EAi5hlj7V4 — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) December 29, 2022

DeRozan was ready to be set off in a sub-par performance Tuesday night. Guarded mainly by George Hill, it’s an underwhelming outing by the Bulls All-Star. While DeMar leads the team in scoring (28 and counting), his plus-minus has been deep in the negatives (-17).

Chicago got the last laugh as both teams went into overtime and the Bulls emerged with a 119-113 win.