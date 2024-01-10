From Hunting Terrorists With Delta Force To Hunting Child Predators | The Incredible Life Of Jeff Tiegs

Videos by OutKick

Jeff Tiegs has lived an incredible life, and he joined me on American Joyride to talk all about it.

Jeff is a former Delta Force veteran with a military career that is nothing short of shocking. He jumped into Panama as an Army Ranger, fought as a member of 10th Special Forces during the invasion of Iraq and then made into Delta Force – the world’s premier direct action military unit. After a career dedicated to hunting bad guys, he now focuses on protecting children from child predators.

Fortunately for our viewers, Jeff was kind enough to sit down and tell us all about it. As always, grab your favorite drink, and hit the play button.

I hope you all enjoyed Jeff Tiegs joining me on American Joyride as much as I enjoyed sharing his story with you.