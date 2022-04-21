Delta Airlines To Welcome Back Passengers Stiffed By Mask Mandates

Delta Airlines announced on Wednesday that it will begin to assess the nearly 2,000 passengers flagged or banned for breaking COVID protocols related to the mask mandates.

Delta said it will assess the passengers’ reinstatements on a ‘case-by-case’ basis, with the goal of welcoming back passengers that were stiffed by the masking guideline.

In an official statement provided to Fox News Digital, a Delta rep outlined the following:

With masks now optional, Delta will restore flight privileges for customers on the mask non-compliance no-fly list only after each case is reviewed and each customer demonstrates an understanding of their expected behavior when flying with us.

Any further disregard for the policies that keep us all safe will result in placement on Delta’s permanent no-fly list. Customers who demonstrated egregious behavior and are already on the permanent no-fly list remain barred from flying with Delta.

Joining other major airlines, Delta completely nixed its COVID restrictions on Monday after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle struck down the unconstitutional mandate.

The Biden administration, with authorization from the CDC, is in the process of requesting an appeal to restore the federal masking mandate for public transportation.

Originally set to expire in early April, the masking mandate has been extended once again by recommendation of the CDC, now scheduled to be lifted on May 3.