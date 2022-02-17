in NBA

Delonte West Returns To The Floor To Shoot Some Hoops

Today’s feel-good post goes to Delonte West, who returns to the floor after last year’s arrest that landed him in rehab. Good to see the 10-year NBA veteran back where it all started.

Couldn’t be happier for the guy.

Seems that jumper never goes away. Didn’t matter how long Delonte West spent away from the game — he always had that pure jumper in his bag.

We wish Delonte nothing but the best in his continued fight with addiction. And shoutout to Mark Cuban for getting him rolling in rehab to begin with.

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

