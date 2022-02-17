Delonte West Returns To The Floor To Shoot Some Hoops

Videos by OutKick

Today’s feel-good post goes to Delonte West, who returns to the floor after last year’s arrest that landed him in rehab. Good to see the 10-year NBA veteran back where it all started.

Couldn’t be happier for the guy.

Delonte West back putting in work🏀 pic.twitter.com/DfPNo5YDFW — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 17, 2022

Seems that jumper never goes away. Didn’t matter how long Delonte West spent away from the game — he always had that pure jumper in his bag.

We wish Delonte nothing but the best in his continued fight with addiction. And shoutout to Mark Cuban for getting him rolling in rehab to begin with.