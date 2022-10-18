MLB Reschedules Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 Due To Weather Issues

Update (9:39 p.m., ET): ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17. MLB announced the rescheduled game after nearly three hours of a weather delay on Monday.

Tuesday’s game will start at 4:07 p.m. (ET). Managers and MLB officials spoke several times to decide on the rescheduling.

“Due to the extended inclement weather conditions tonight, tonight’s ALDS Game 5 has been postponed and rescheduled for 4:07 p.m. (ET) tomorrow,” MLB Communications tweeted.

The weather continued to be an issue for New York as the most decisive game of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians rested on a weather delay Monday night.

Fans at Yankee Stadium have endured hours of a rain delay, with the game either expected to start very late on the East Coast or get pushed to Tuesday.

6:45 PM Yankees ALDS Game 5 Rain Delay Update:



Heavy rain will be starting soon at Yankee Stadium



As it looks now, most or all of the rain will be out of the Bronx by 9 PM pic.twitter.com/UkT3QHUTOH — Yankees Rain Delay Forecast (@NYYRainDelay) October 17, 2022

Whether it’s an act of God or a Yankees conspiracy to give their bullpen another day of rest, fans at Yankee Stadium kept their hopes up that the do-or-die game would go on as scheduled.

One storyline heading into the final game was Yankees ace Nestor Cortes’ availability to pitch Monday night, cutting his recovery timeline short. Cortes spoke to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, and Boone told the media that Nasty Nestor could appear in Game 5.

From the teams to the fans, personnel at Yankee Stadium found ways to stay busy with the uncertain start time.

Yankees fanbase adversary and Guardians outfielder Myles Straw was killing time by tossing a football with fans near the field.

The venue’s big screen also started showing the New York Rangers game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Rain delays can be a BLAST at Yankee Stadium! My prediction? ⁦@Yankees⁩ bats wake up. BLOWOUT tonight. What d'you think? pic.twitter.com/YzexzdSPnz — David Ippolito (@thatguitarman) October 17, 2022

Yankees announced tonight’s game will start in a delay. Still no rain but the tarp is coming on the field. pic.twitter.com/4MAKgYlg7u — ryan (@ryangregware_) October 17, 2022

