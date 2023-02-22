Delanie Harkness Could Be The Next Olivia Dunne, Buy Joe Montana’s ‘Drive’ Playbook and Rent-A-Center Is Now Offering Jordans

Videos by OutKick
Guys, I need to get on the road to East Palestine and drive through a huge swath of rain and snow, so let’s make it quick this morning
First up, last night I made a purchase that’s going to make my text group happy. It looks like we’re going to be eating in my basement as if we’re at Augusta. That’s right, I went ahead and purchased a Masters Hosting Kit that will include several items off the Augusta National concession stands.
Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green perked up late last night after my big reveal and offered to bring peach ice cream bars. He’s originally from Georgia, so this will be like a slice of home for that guy.
Next up…saunas!
• Garrett in Maryland writes:
Thanks for making a great daily column.
I wanted to share my experience with saunas. I have had an infrared sauna for about 6 years or so. I went with a brand called Radiant Sauna based in Canada. You will see in the pics that it is built for a corner and holds 4 people. I did not do a ton of research, but I did read that cheap saunas from Asia can have higher levels of EMF (there is even a knock-off brand on Amazon called “Radiant”).
The pros:
- you just hit a button and it heats up in about 30 minutes.
- built in stereo with aux input and ceiling speakers
- several windows that allow TV viewing
- I can’t speak to the exact health benefits, but supposedly 30 min can burn several hundred calories. I usually sleep well afterwards and it also seems to give a jolt to the man plumbing.
- Assembly is easy. Each wall is an individual panel that is prewired. The wiring harness clips together at each panel. Assembly is about 45 minutes with two people. My sauna has survived a move and was reassembled easily.
The cons:
– electrician will need to run a dedicated outlet to handle the power
– the footprint is fairly large if you get 4 person model
– infrared saunas do not get as hot as steam saunas (about 140F). My buddy built his own steam sauna that can reach over 200 hundred degrees, but it takes over an hour to heat up.
– cost for a good model is over $3,000 (maybe more now?)
Hope this helps.
• Jim C. in Carmel, IN writes:
Joe – I have some feedback for MIke in New Jersey regarding the purchase of an infrared sauna for his home. I just bought one about six weeks ago and made it a part of my home gym in the basement. First, the positives… it was easy to assemble and I am not a very handy guy. You will need someone to help to hold up the walls when you put it together but the rest was pretty easy. No need for any special electrical upgrade, just plug it into the wall and you are good to go. It is easy to keep clean. My son and I are pretty much the only ones to use it so there isn’t and sweat from strangers! I decided to add a chemotherapy light and air ionizer as an added touch and it came with bluetooth speakers installed. It is incredibly convenient to have it right in the home gym. I use it every day.
The negative is that it does not get as hot as a sauna you would find at a gym. I think those are usually set between 190-220 degrees. The infrared sauna I have only goes up to 140 degrees so I have to stay in it longer. I usually turn it on to warm up for 10 minutes and then spend 40 minutes or so in there listening to music, a podcast, reading, or watching You Tube. The final 20 minutes is when I really start to sweat.
Best of luck to Mike! I hope this helps a little with the decision.
Drew L. needs advice after landing a yard for the very first time in his life
• Drew L. writes:
I know it’s the middle of winter, but it was 60 and sunny today in the DC suburbs, so I was thinking about mowing. I mentioned before I’m new to having a lawn. Renting a small house with a small yard for a couple years minimum. Existing lawn service went strangely unresponsive in November last year. So I’m left with the option to find a new service or start down the road of buying my own lawn care gear. And would love some advice based on my situation:
Fairly low budget
Might move out in less than two years, or might not
It’s a small, very bumpy yard
I’m 6’9″ tall and have a bad back
I’d love to take care of things myself if possible, but also aware that it might be a better deal to pay someone else for possibly just two mowing seasons.
I’d really appreciate any advice on what to buy, who to hire, or what are considered good prices.
Looks like I’m about to get a syrup delivery from my hookup
• Tom H. has been getting after it:
First batch of 2023 is in the books!
Pizza Hut nostalgia
• Mike T. from Idaho, but from Europe this winter, writes:
I’ve been reading your Pizza Hut mentions with a bit of nostalgia. In the late 70s I attended a community college in central Washington state. I was also a member of the football team.
Once a week or so a group from the team would go to the local Pizza Hut for the”all you can eat “ lunch special.
All the pizza, salad bar and soft drinks you could eat. I believe the price was $2.99 or something.
Never once did The Hut complain about the amount of food we ate, and it was a lot.
My favorite was the salad bar, load up on salad, cover it with blue cheese dressing and imitation bacon bits, as good as it gets.
Kinsey:
Mike adds that the red cups were a great addition to the keggers he used to throw. That’s why I like this guy. He’s lived a litle and I appreciate that.
East Palestine
• Brian J. writes:
Thanks for being the boots on the ground for this. To be honest, I have no ties to there, other than those are my fellow Americans. I look forward to your report and, if you think it could help, maybe we can do a Screencaps fund raiser to help the community in ways FEMA and most others won’t.
Kinsey:
I have no idea what I’ll find on a day when that town might get two inches of rain. Trump’s going to be cruising around. I have no idea if he’ll be doing some sort of townhall speech in the local gym. I do know the local school is closed for the day.
Let me get some eyes on the ground to see what’s going on and see if people are out and about in the rain.
I’ll be back later tonight to file the field report.
Have a great day.
Email: joekinsey@gmail.com