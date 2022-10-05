Deion’s Son, Shedeur Sanders, Is Getting In On The BBQ Sauce Game

NIL rules have opened a Pandora’s box of opportunities and issues, but you know what else it has given us? Shedeur Sanders signature barbeque sauce, #2 BBQ Sauce.

Knowing how to build a brand is something that’s in the Jackson State quarterback’s blood, and apparently, so too is barbecue sauce.

#2 BBQ Sauce was a joint effort between Sanders and PLB Sports & Entertainment which specializes in athlete-branded foods. They’re the folks behind Josh Allen’s JA17 Coffee and Flutie Flakes.

“Growing up, I saw firsthand the power of branding,” said Sanders according to WLBT. “I’m looking forward to creating the Shedeur Sanders brand and with NIL and PLBSE, I’m able to start sooner than I ever imagined.”

It’s tailgate season, and I partnered with @plbsports to create my own LEGENDARY brand of BBQ Sauce.



You can get my #2 BBQ sauce now at participating @kroger stores, the JSU Bookstore, or online at https://t.co/WL2pIQcDng. A portion of proceeds will benefit the @tmcf_hbcu! pic.twitter.com/cD7ZO8wtNj — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) September 28, 2022

So, what does it taste like? According to Shedeur, his signature sauce’s flavor profile matches the way he plays.

“It’s smooth, then it gets a little spicy,” Sanders said in a video promoting the sauce’s release. “I feel like that’s how I play. I’m smooth, but then, when we score in the endzone, you know it’s always a party.”

The company said that Sanders signed off on the sauce’s final formula and that it’s a “tomato-based rich, thick, sweet, molasses-style BBQ sauce with tangy vinegar and fiery cayenne heat that finishes with a subtle smokey note.”

Alright, so maybe it does taste like Shedeur’s game…

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

