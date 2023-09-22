Deion Sanders Shares Blunt Thoughts On Selfishness Of Young People: ‘Used To Getting And Not Giving’

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders thinks society has become incredibly selfish, and he doesn’t want that mentality to infect his team.

Colorado is sitting at 3-0 and plays the Oregon Ducks Saturday afternoon in a matchup between ranked PAC-12 programs.

All eyes will be on Eugene, Oregon when the Buffaloes and Ducks take the field to see who will leave the field 4-0 and who will leave with their first loss of the season.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup, Deion Sanders spoke with his team how people – young people in particular – seem to live in a world where they expect to get something without giving anything in return.

Deion Sanders preaches against the selfishness infecting society. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders doesn’t like the selfishness he sees in young people.

“We have a kind of society today that loves to take. Loves to take. Loves to take. It’s not a society that loves to give. It’s a society that loves to take. It’s a society that says, ‘What do you have for me?’ Not a society that says, ‘What can I do for you?’ Back in the day, it was just understood that we give before we have the expectation of getting,” Sanders told his players when talking about the current mentality consuming society.

The Colorado coach continued to drill down and added, “I don’t know if many of you ever worked jobs, but back in the day, we had to work two weeks before we even saw a check. It was two weeks you had to put in before they even compensated you. You guys would never go for that these days because you’re so used to getting and not giving. So, we’re in an era where we have an expectation, but we don’t give for the expectation.”

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are 3-0. The team plays Oregon Saturday. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The 3-0 PAC-12 head coach also spoke about how players need to have the mindset that if something goes wrong, they can’t allow it to happen because of them.

“On 3rd & 5, ain’t going to be because of me. On 1st & 10, ain’t going to be because of me. On special teams, ain’t going to be because of me. We’re going to be dominant, and if we’re not, it ain’t going to be because of me. That’s the attitude I want you to have,” Deion passionately told his players.

You can watch his full comments below. It’s another great example of Deion sharing solid wisdom.

Sanders continues to share great advice.

Deion Sanders is out there coaching football and sounding like every boomer dad spitting facts at the dinner table.

When he talks, it’s worth listening if you’re a young athlete. There are countless videos of him online preaching advice about how to behave, conduct yourself, treat women and handle adversity.

He’s also 100% correct on this subject. How many young people expect immediate gratification? Let’s look at NIL.

Ohio State AD Gene Smith revealed recruits are demanding $5,000 to simply visit campus. If that doesn’t reek of entitlement, then I don’t know what does.

Clearly, that’s something Deion Sanders has no time or tolerance for, and all of us should feel that way.

Deion Sanders preaches about not becoming selfish. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Now, it’s time to find out what Sanders and company can do against the Ducks as significant underdogs. At least fans know he’ll have his guys ready to compete not expecting any handouts.