Deion Sanders Welcomes Gage Goldberg, Son Of WWE Icon Bill Goldberg, To Colorado

Deion Sanders landed a new linebacker with WWE roots. Gage Goldberg, son of WWE legend Bill Goldberg, announced his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday, adding to Deion’s growing list of recruits to kickstart the offseason.

Sanders wants to keep the show running in Colorado — coming off a highly televised first year as big boss for the Buffaloes. The head coach landed another star addition with Gage Goldberg, establishing Colorado as the 21st-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Bill Goldberg attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

WWE roots aside, Gage Goldberg has forged a reputable career in football. The 6-foot, 205-lb. tank recorded 154 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, eight QB hurries, four forced fumbles, one sack, a blocked field goal, and a forced safety.

After a great conversation, I am honored to announce that I am committing to the University of Colorado to continue my football and academic career!!! #committed @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders @ChampionHSFB pic.twitter.com/ghnuePgmrf — Gage Goldberg (@gage_goldberg1) January 14, 2024

Goldberg’s commitment to an ascending program like Colorado feels like a passing of the torch. Bill Goldberg, former WWC champion, famously played for the Georgia Bulldogs and found his groove as a hulking defensive tackle before joining the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.

OutKick’s Trey Wallace recently covered Bill Goldberg’s dig at his alma mater and Texas for not recruiting Gage. He also went on to call Vince McMahon a piece of sh*t for not honoring a retirement fight.

Gage Goldberg hopes to enact some vengeance on Georgia for not picking up the phone. Joining Colorado grants Gage Goldberg a spotlight as college football continues riding the Deion Sanders train.

In his announcement, Gage credited Colorado’s coaching staff as a critical factor in his decision. “After a great conversation, I am honored to announce that I am committing to the University of Colorado to continue my football and academic career,” Goldberg said.

“The main draw was that Colorado has an amazing coaching staff and obviously a great head coach that will help me excel in every way to become a better football player, and eventually to get me to the next level.”