Deion Sanders Provides Update On Return Of Travis Hunter, But Colorado Coach Has His Own Timeline In Mind

Deion Sanders is looking forward to the day Travis Hunter returns to the field for a game, but he’s hoping it’s not for a few more weeks. Hope is the clear word, but for different reasons.

After suffering a liver injury during the Colorado State game, the Buffaloes’ two-way player has been on the sidelines. Not wanting to risk further injury, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders would prefer Hunter not come back until the team reaches its bye-week.

But, Sanders was the first to admit that keeping Travis Hunter off the field is hard to do, especially with teammate Shilo Sanders expected to return.

“Travis is doing well, he was out at practice today coaching his butt off, he’s one of the best coaches we have,” Sanders said Tuesday. Travis is, I say a week or two, let’s say two or three. It would be my dream and desire for him stay out until after the bye-week. But I know Travis, he’s gonna see Shilo (Sanders), you may see several starters of that secondary (returning).

“But I would love him to be out until the bye, that gives him three extra weeks.”

Important Stretch For Colorado, Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter

If we see the second half Colorado team show up this week against Arizona State, the Buffaloes could secure their fourth win. Then, they have a chance to get closer to bowl eligibility with a potential home win against Stanford. So, the next two weeks are very important for the 2023 Colorado Buffs, because the only game I could see them grabbing a win against later in November is against Arizona.

In terms of doing this without Travis Hunter, it would be a huge win for the defensive side to get two more wins without him. Having him 100% healthy is the most important thing to Deion Sanders, especially if you’re getting some help on the defensive side with returning starters this week.

Travis Hunter had already made it be known to Deion Sanders that he wanted to play against USC this past weekend. So, if Hunter is going to miss the next three weeks, Sanders must’ve done a really good job at persuading him to focus on his health, knowing how much he wants to play.

Either way, it will be good to see one of the best players in college football return to the field.