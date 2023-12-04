Deion Sanders Takes Another Loss, Splits With Fiancée

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders is struggling on and off the field after breaking up with his fiancée Tracey Edmonds.

Sanders finished his first season coaching Colorado with an abysmal 4-8 record. The team went 1-8 in its final nine games. It was a disaster of a season, minus the 3-0 start.

Now, Sanders and Edmonds have decided to end their relationship after more than a decade together.

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders go their separate ways.

Edmonds wrote the following announcing the breakup:

To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love… We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together. Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!

Despite the split, Deion appeared to be in high spirits, and only had positive things to say. The Colorado coach commented on the post, “Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we’ve shared and they laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack!!!”

When it rains, it pours. Deion Sanders had a brutal first season in Boulder, and he’s no single. Obviously, we don’t know the details of why they split.

Things simply don’t work out sometimes. Welcome to life. I’m sure I’m not telling you all something that you don’t already know.

Clearly, they’re still on great terms. Having said that, are we now doing public announcements for breakups? Did this need to be announced to the world? Why was it?

I’ve been in a very long relationship at this point, and while I know it won’t end, if it did, I wouldn’t post a lengthy statement on social media. It’s dating. Not the transfer portal. Not everything needs to be talked about online.

I guess this is just the reality of the social media era. Everyone thinks people care and need to know.

Best of luck to Deion in year two with the Buffs and whatever comes next in his love life. I’m sure it will be very public! Let me know your thoughts on Deion at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.