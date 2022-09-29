Deion Sanders Addresses Georgia Tech Speculation With Fascinating Comment

It sounds like Deion Sanders wants his son with him if he takes the Georgia Tech job.

The Yellow Jackets are looking for a new coach after firing Geoff Collins, and no name has been mentioned more than Sanders‘.

During a Thursday interview with Rich Eisen, the former NFL star and current JSU head coach dived into whether or not his son Shedeur should be in the running for the Heisman, and was then asked about Georgia Tech’s opening.

Will Georgia Tech hire Deion Sanders? (Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

Without directly addressing the GT speculation, the retired baseball and football star implied his son Shedeur will go with him if he takes a bigger job.

“If I were to go to the next level, you don’t think the quarterback is going to the next level,” Sanders asked. When Eisen pushed further for specifics on Georgia Tech, Sanders hit back with, “I hadn’t said anything about Georgia Tech. You have.”

That was some smooth dancing from Deion Sanders. He started the interview by talking about how his son should be in the Heisman race, and then ended it by implying Shedeur will follow him wherever he goes without actually saying anything about Georgia Tech.

It sounds like he might be signaling if you want him, you have to be willing to accept his son as QB1.

Will Deion Sanders leave Jackson State? (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders’ son is very talented.

The good news for Georgia Tech, Auburn or any other team that might call Sanders, his son is a hell of a ball player, which he’ll gladly tell you.

Through four games, Shedeur Sanders has thrown 14 touchdowns to one interception and he’s put up 1,381 yards through the air. He also has a pair of rushing touchdowns.

He is a great QB by FCS standards. Now, should he be in the Heisman race? No because FCS talent is a joke compared to the FBS, but Sanders could absolutely bring and play his son just about anywhere.

Deion Sanders hypes up his son. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

So, will Georgia Tech pull the trigger? It’d be a great two for one deal. The Yellow Jackets could get a rising coaching star and a talented passer. Not a bad combo at all.