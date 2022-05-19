Deion Sanders Set to Respond To Nick Saban NIL Comments About Paying A Player

After tearing through Texas A&M on Wednesday night, Nick Saban decided he needed to make further enemies with Deion Sanders. While discussing the current state of NIL, Saban alleged that Sanders and his school Jackson State paid former five-star Travis Hunter $1 Million to attend its school.
The comments came after Saban accused Texas A&M of buying every player in the 2022 recruiting class, setting off a firestorm in the process. His comments about Jackson State came during his rant on enticement of players by boosters to attend certain schools.
“We have a rule right now that says you cannot use NIL to entice a player to come to your school. Hell, read about it in the paper, I mean Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division-1 player to come to their school and it was in the paper and they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it.”
Stay Tuned pic.twitter.com/VqhKh6cQrh
— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 19, 2022
This tweet comes after another social media post where he said he would address the lies that Nick Saban told on Wednesday night about his school.
You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow. I was & awakened by my son @ShedeurSanders that sent me the article stating that WE PAYED @TravisHunterJr a Million to play at @GoJSUTigersFB ! We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE.
— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 19, 2022
Get ready for more fireworks, thanks to Nick Saban.
