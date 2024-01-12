Deion Sanders (Accidentally?) Trolls College Football World During Alabama Coaching Search

Videos by OutKick
Deion Sanders set social media on fire Thursday after hopping on X from a private jet.
Alabama is currently searching for a new head coach after Nick Saban shocked the college football world with his retirement. What does a coaching search mean?
Fans are monitoring private flights like the CIA monitors terrorists and enemies around the world. Of course, the days of private jet flights meaning anything important ended years ago, but let’s not spoil the fun.
Well, Sanders fired off a tweet of himself in a private jet, and the internet reacted exactly as you’d expect:
Fans tried to connect it to the opening in Tuscaloosa.
Deion Sanders sets college football social media on fire with private jet tweet.
Now, let’s be crystal clear. There is absolutely no shot Deion Sanders will be the next coach at Alabama. The Crimson Tide aren’t interested in hiring a guy who went 4-8 in his first year in P5 football.
However, we also know the internet is rarely rational, and that’s what makes this (accidental?) troll job so damn funny.
Check out some of the funny reactions below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
What are the odds Deion Sanders knew exactly what he was doing when he hit the send button? I think the odds aren’t just high. The odds are EXTREMELY high.
Say whatever you want about the man, but Deion Sanders knows how to move the needle. It’s what he does best.
All eyes are on the Alabama Crimson Tide following Nick Saban’s retirement, and social media is on fire with every new report of who the leading candidate is to take over in Tuscaloosa.
What does Deion Sanders do? He tweets a photo of himself on a private jet flying to an unnamed location. The ultimate troll, whether he intended to be or not.
Let people speculate and wonder what’s going on with Sanders (he’s not going to Alabama), but he’s just out here putting up numbers on social media for fun.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
Cultural differences, right there. You’d never hear a white man in a position of importance saying something like this: “I look good and feel good and if you’re offended by my confidence oh well”
Hey Sub-Optimus, the issue is whether you can coach good. Stop hiding behind sunglasses and hoodies and bravado and finish better than last place in your conference. Then maybe you won’t offend people with your self-glorification.
Well said.