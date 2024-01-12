Deion Sanders (Accidentally?) Trolls College Football World During Alabama Coaching Search

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders set social media on fire Thursday after hopping on X from a private jet.

Alabama is currently searching for a new head coach after Nick Saban shocked the college football world with his retirement. What does a coaching search mean?

Fans are monitoring private flights like the CIA monitors terrorists and enemies around the world. Of course, the days of private jet flights meaning anything important ended years ago, but let’s not spoil the fun.

Well, Sanders fired off a tweet of himself in a private jet, and the internet reacted exactly as you’d expect:

Fans tried to connect it to the opening in Tuscaloosa.

I look good and feel good and if you're offended by my confidence oh well. In 2024 I'm truly saying what I feel and feeling what I say. #CoachPrime pic.twitter.com/GSNBtnKzGM — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 11, 2024

Now, let’s be crystal clear. There is absolutely no shot Deion Sanders will be the next coach at Alabama. The Crimson Tide aren’t interested in hiring a guy who went 4-8 in his first year in P5 football.

However, we also know the internet is rarely rational, and that’s what makes this (accidental?) troll job so damn funny.

Check out some of the funny reactions below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Working to find tail # but he’s gotta be headed to Tuscaloosa https://t.co/4k1DcIQitz — Dan DiOrio (@hqspider) January 11, 2024

Coach Prime on a flight to Tuscaloosa👀 https://t.co/rcIG4auIhB — 🦆 (@cookinquack) January 11, 2024

Is this plane on its way to some neutral airport to meet with Greg Byrne? https://t.co/PZ6Hc6xxxb — College Sports Superfan (@eisner_ryan) January 11, 2024

Huge day for the Boulder to Bama flight tracker industry https://t.co/Ow0wabG6Wp — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) January 11, 2024

Deion on his way to either Alabama or FSU (if Norvell took the Alabama job.) https://t.co/Yj0kknno3v — 🌽 BigRedKorner 🌽 (@KadeLight57) January 11, 2024

Look like you heading to Alabama https://t.co/Eqh2tkgEQX — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) January 12, 2024

Anyone find a flight from Colorado to Tuscaloosa? https://t.co/wIgEkj5hfx — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 11, 2024

Jet to T-town? 👀 https://t.co/2nG5MdEwft — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) January 11, 2024

Is he on a plane to Bama? — Next Pro Scouting (@NextProScouts) January 11, 2024

What are the odds Deion Sanders knew exactly what he was doing when he hit the send button? I think the odds aren’t just high. The odds are EXTREMELY high.

Say whatever you want about the man, but Deion Sanders knows how to move the needle. It’s what he does best.

All eyes are on the Alabama Crimson Tide following Nick Saban’s retirement, and social media is on fire with every new report of who the leading candidate is to take over in Tuscaloosa.

What does Deion Sanders do? He tweets a photo of himself on a private jet flying to an unnamed location. The ultimate troll, whether he intended to be or not.

Deion Sanders stirred up a lot of Alabama speculation after he went viral with a tweet from a private jet. (Credit: Getty Images)

Let people speculate and wonder what’s going on with Sanders (he’s not going to Alabama), but he’s just out here putting up numbers on social media for fun.