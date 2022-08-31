Deion Sanders Not Giving Away Secrets From Nick Saban

Deion Sanders enters a new season as head coach of Jackson State, looking to prove he is the guy that can change the narrative around college football. Sanders is not your traditional head coach, so he continues to grow and even learn from the greatest living coach in football, Nick Saban.

The pair have spent a good amount of time together recently filming commercials. This gives the Jackson State head coach the opportunity to continue learning, even if that means getting advice from someone who he had a spat with earlier in the summer.

Deion Making Waves

Sanders continues to make waves around college football, especially on the recruiting trail. He has landed multiple high-profile players along the way. But that doesn’t mean it will all work out on the field; it just means he’s building something special in Jackson.

Many wondered what this would look like for Deion Sanders, taking his first head coaching job at a prominent HBCU. After showing progress on the field, many folks at his alma mater, Florida State, have been chomping at the bit to see what it would look like with Sanders on the sidelines in Tallahassee.

But for now, Sanders is prospering when it comes to making Jackson State a name that comes up a lot around the country. From building new locker rooms to bringing life to the fan base, Sanders is doing everything right so far. Even if some look at it as unconventional.

Deion Discusses Nick Saban

The Jackson State head coach recently sat down with Complex to discuss a number of topics, including his relationship with Alabama’s head coach.

In terms of what he does during downtime filming these AFLAC commercials with Nick Saban, it’s all about picking the brain of the Alabama coach and learning how to become a better coach.

“Well, Coach Saban is actually funny. He’s hilarious, quick-witted, and very concise,” Sanders discussed. “I like to use these opportunities to not just shoot the commercials, but I get to glean from Coach Saban. He’s the magna cum laude, he’s the guy, he’s the standard. So, any chance I get on set to talk to him about the game, recruiting, personnel, anything, I take full advantage of it.”

We see lower-tier teams across the country taking games against Power-5 schools for the paycheck. They know that playing a team like Alabama can provide enough money to fund the season in Jackson. But don’t expect Deion Sanders to take a game just for the money, he’s scheduling the game to win.

“The progress of the program has been phenomenal, and the expectation and the standard has changed. So, when I’m talking about playing somebody like Alabama or a Power 5 school, I’m not talking about playing against them to collect a check. ”

“I wouldn’t take that game unless I expected to win,” Sanders added. “Why would I take that game if I didn’t expect to win, what are you playing for? To me, that’s selling the whole program out for a check and that’s absurd to me.”

But getting back to his conversations with Nick Saban, Deion Sanders made it clear he wouldn’t share trade secrets that the Alabama coach passes along.

“A lot of things, but I’m not going to kiss and tell because I might not get any more gems.”

Credit to the Jackson State coach, he continues to get the national media to talk about a team that would usually be left for a local media outlet. The name Deion Sanders carries a lot of weight and he’s proven that during his time in Mississippi.

I am curious if Sanders is the head coach at Florida State next season, which would send shockwaves around the college football world.