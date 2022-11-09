Deion Sanders Wants JSU In A Bowl Game, But Would It Go Well?

Deion Sanders wants to see the Jackson State Tigers face an FBS team in a bowl game.

The Tigers are currently 9-0 and the fifth-ranked team in the FCS. With talent all over the field for Sanders’ FCS squad, he’d like to see them play a team a level up in a bowl game.

“Why can’t that be us? I’m just saying, why can’t that be us? You got teams that are virtually 6-5 going to a bowl game. Ain’t nobody going to see them play, and nobody is turning the channel to witness that foolishness. But you have us that travels deep and travels heavy,” Sanders told the press Monday, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Deion Sanders thinks Jackson State should play in a bowl game. (Photo by Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

Will Deion Sanders get his wish?

While Sanders might want Jackson State to play a 6-6 or 7-5 FBS team in a bowl game, it’s not likely to happen.

SWAC Commissioner Charles McCllelland has made it clear there would need to be special NCAA legislation in order to allow that to happen, according to the same report. With bowl season right around the corner, it seems unlikely to occur.

There’s also scholarship and stadium size regulations that must be considered. So, while Deion Sanders might want to play a team like Florida or Arkansas in a bowl game, it’s not going to happen.

Deion Sanders wants to play in an FBS bowl game. (Aron Smith/University Communications/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

It’s also probably for the best that Jackson State doesn’t play up a level against a Power Five team. It’s not unheard of for a P5 team to lose to an FCS squad, it’s very rare.

Wisconsin is a prime example of a team that could end the season 6-6 or 7-5. If the Badgers got on the field against the Tigers, they’d be physically bigger and more talented at most positions on the field. The same goes against any other FCS team.

Could Jackson State beat a .500 Power Five team? (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

If Deion Sanders wants a bowl game against a team in the .500 range, he should hope for a team out of the G5. They’d have a hell of a lot more luck against Bowling Green than they would against Pittsburgh. Of course, Sanders’ wish is nothing more than a fun hypothetical at this point because it’s almost certainly not going to happen.