Deion Sanders has some profound words for Grambling State fans. The head coach of Jackson State football is not happy with their road game attendance and in-game retention.

Coach Deion ‘Prime’ Sanders warms up his team before the start of the first home game of the season against conference rival Grambling State University. (Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

Coach Prime, who took over the Mississippi program in 2020, has been very vocal about his desire to bring HBCUs more exposure and more attention. That’s why he was frustrated.

Sanders and Jackson State hosted Hue Jackson and Grambling State in front of a packed house at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The field is located just under two and a half hours from the Grambling campus in Lousiana.

Despite the relatively short trip, the turnout amongst visitors was fairly insignificant. Now, the faithful Grambling fans were there and they cannot go unappreciated.

However, the Grambling fans who made the trip were significantly out-numbered. Especially once the home team started to score. The visitors left for the exits.

#TheeiLove Let’s go Tigers! Keep cheering Alumni!



JSU 21

Grambling 17 pic.twitter.com/N816bkodBs — JSUNAA (@JSUNAA) September 17, 2022

Halftime from Jackson Mississippi

(1) 21 Jackson State

(9) 17 Grambling State pic.twitter.com/jUvWsEDbVt — HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) September 17, 2022

After the game, which Jackson State won 66-24, Sanders was asked about the home team fans. Jackson is dealing with a significant water crisis but they still showed up and showed out.

Coach Prime was grateful for their presence.

“The Jackson turnout was phenomenal,” he said in the postgame press conference.

Then Deion Sanders called out the Grambling State fans.

“The Grambling turnout was pathetic.”

Sanders continued to explain why he was so frustrated with the visitors.

“We always talking ‘we got y’all and we’re for the culture. Where they at?” Sanders asked rhetorically. “Then when we get up by two touchdowns, they runnin’ for the cars. That’s what I mean by this tradition mess? Tradition, tradition…what tradition? When a team gets up on you leave?”

Here was Coach Prime’s full rant, which also included Florida A&M:

Powerful words by Coach Sanders about the #GramFam turn out and support of their Tigers 🐯 today in Jackson.



Video by @HBCUGameday pic.twitter.com/nQU1fPKp1r — MTMV Sports (@MTMVPN) September 18, 2022

Jackson State is going to continue to beat up on opposing teams. Especially with Sanders as the head coach. He just hopes that the fans can get behind the message that they preach.