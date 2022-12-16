Amazon Drops Riveting Trailer For Deion Sanders-Jackson State Series ‘Coach Prime’

Amazon’s new series about Deion Sanders looks like a great show for college football fans.

“Coach Prime” is a four-part documentary that follows Sanders‘ third and final season coaching the Jackson State Tigers.

The Tigers are 12-0 with one game against NC Central left in the Celebration Bowl. The season was an absolutely incredible run, and Amazon chronicled it all.

We know how the Deion Sanders story ends at JSU.

Does “Coach Prime” look like a fascinating show? Absolutely. Hard to imagine college football fans won’t be tuning in when it drops December 29.

However, we all know how this saga ended. Deion Sanders walked out the door after an incredible run and took the Colorado job.

Colorado hired Deion Sanders. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Good for him. He went 27-5 before leaving, and he earned the opportunity for a bigger job. Lots of people are hoping he crushes it.

Having said that, how exciting can a show be where everyone knows the conclusion? Deion Sanders has been in the news nonstop due to taking the Colorado job. Everyone knows how it shook out.

Isn’t it gonna be a shade anti-climatic when the show builds up all season?

Deion Sanders is the new football coach at Colorado. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite knowing the ending, plenty of football fans will be watching December 29.