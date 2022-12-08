Deion Sanders Reportedly Hires Alabama Coach As Colorado Defensive Coordinator

Those Nick Saban-Deion Sanders Aflac commercials may be a little awkward going forward. Sanders has reportedly named Alabama associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly Colorado’s newest defensive coordinator.

Kelly, 55, spent the past four seasons at Alabama. Before that, he was the defensive coordinator at Florida State from 2014-17. Sandwiched in between those two jobs was a one-year stint at Tennessee as the special teams coordinator.

Kelly, a former player and coach at Auburn, is the second FBS coach Sanders has hired since being named Colorado’s head coach last weekend. Earlier this week, Prime named former Kent State head coach Sean Lewis the Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator.

Alabama coach Charles Kelly joining Deion Sanders, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders hits the ground running at Colorado

It’s been a crazy week in Boulder since Sanders was named the program’s next head coach last Saturday.

Notable items Prime has checked off the list include naming his son the team’s starting QB at his first press conference, telling players to hit the transfer portal during his first team meeting, and possibly bringing star Travis Hunter with him to Boulder.

Quite a week!

Sanders is currently back in Jackson State and has said he will coach the team in next week’s Celebration Bowl.