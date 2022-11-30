Deion Sanders’ Future Reportedly Narrowed Down To Three Programs

Deion Sanders’ future plans are reportedly down to three possible landing spots.

Speculation has been swirling for weeks that Sanders is on his way out the door at Jackson State, and his options going into the weekend are Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, according to Kevin O’Donnell.

O’Donnell also reported that Sanders will be on campus Sunday after the team’s final game Saturday against Southern.

Deion Sanders has been telling recruits he will be at a school on Sunday. Decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF. — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) November 30, 2022

What does the future hold for Deion Sanders?

Now, it’s important to note this is a very fluid situation, and there’s some conflicting information. There were previous reports that the USF job was narrowed down to Sanders or Jamey Caldwell.

A USF official told me Tuesday that the report was completely false and not accurate at all. The same official did indicate that while the timeline isn’t set in stone, the Bulls would like a decision to be made by December 5. That’s next Monday, which could lineup with O’Donnell’s timeline.

Will Deion Sanders leave Jackson State? (Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

Furthermore, I spoke with Colorado this morning, and the Buffaloes have no interest in discussing whatever might be unfolding behind closed doors. It seems like Colorado’s strategy is to keep its cards as close to the chest as possible.

I’ve also reached out to Cincinnati officials multiple times today, and am still waiting to hear back. To put it as simply as possible, I might have an easier time gaining access to Guantanamo Bay than someone would prying information from Colorado or Cincy.

Will an FBS team hire Deion Sanders? (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Why is everyone being so secretive? Your guess is as good as mine, but much like spy tradecraft, the less information your enemies have, the better. Auburn appeared to be a sieve for information during the team’s pursuit of Lane Kiffin, and much of it turned out to be false.

Colorado and Cincy might not be interested in making the same mistakes.

I’ve also reached out to JSU for any word about what Sanders has already communicated to the program. Make sure to keep checking back for more information on the situation as we have it.