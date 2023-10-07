Deion Sanders Files To Trademark Several Of His Signature Catchphrases

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders wants to cash in on some of his signature phrases…literally.

TMZ Sports reported that the Colorado Buffaloes head coach has filed for trademarks for two of his many sayings that he’s frequently used since going to Boulder. If approved, he would get paid for certain merchandise that has either “Bull Junk” or “Give Me My Theme Music” written on it.

The move is honestly a no-brainer. If he can get a line of merchandise with either of these sayings on it, he’ll earn some serious dough. So many Americans are enthralled with Colorado’s story that they would easily dish out cash to support Coach Prime.

Sanders coined the first phrase in a press conference after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs to start the season. He called out a reporter who criticized his squad, deciding to use a g-rated response to describe the article in question.

The next phrase is one of his more familiar sayings, which he drops at the end of his epic pregame speeches.

Deion Sanders Knows How To Seize An Opportunity

Coach Prime’s start to the season has been filled with signature sound bites beyond the two above. The two trademark requests made earlier today add to an ongoing list, which includes:

“Ain’t Nobody Care”

“F Around And Find Out”

“We Keep Receipts”

“Pitbull In Pumps”

“Working On Twerking”

Not only does Sanders have incredible football talent and leadership ability, he’s got a knack for business and self-marketing that few in the world of athletics have. His electric personality certainly doesn’t hurt his chances of these marketing tactics succeeding either.

Prime Time and the Buffaloes are going to Arizona State with the hopes of stopping a two-game losing skid. Kickoff against the Sun Devils is at 6:30.