Deion Sanders Issues Blunt Message About Expectations At Colorado

Deion Sanders has officially killed the old ways at Colorado.

Sanders is making serious waves with the Buffaloes before coaching a single game in Boulder, and he recognizes there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.

One of the biggest obstacles he faces is how people at Colorado might have gotten used to low expectations. That’s no longer the case. What might have been tolerated under previous regimes absolutely won’t be tolerated under his leadership.

“It’s a whole different level of expectation around here, and you got to be able to play the game. So a certain level that might have been welcome, that level is no longer welcomed here. It’s a whole different game now,” Sanders told ESPN when talking about expectations at Colorado with him in charge.

Deion Sanders talks expectations at Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is off to a hot start at Colorado.

Say whatever you want about Deion Sanders, but the one thing you can’t say is that he’s not having an impact. Not only is the former MLB and NFL player having an impact, he’s had an immediate one.

When was the last time you found yourself randomly thinking about Colorado football? Prior to Deion being hired, the answer was likely never.

Deion Sanders had made an immediate impact at Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Buffaloes won just one game last season. Colorado, a once proud program, has turned into a joke in the P5. Deion Sanders must fix that, and he has to start with expectations.

That’s what his comments were all about. What was tolerated previously absolutely won’t be tolerated on his watch. If you’re the parent of a player, an official in the athletic department or just a casual fan, you have to love Sanders’ attitude and outlook. It’s just like when he told kids to hit the transfer portal. Things are changing and he’s in the trenches making sure it happens.

Deion Sanders says old expectations aren’t welcome at Colorado anymore. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Now, he has to go out there and actually back it up. The Buffaloes open the 2023 season September 2 against TCU. It’s going to be absolutely electric to see what Sanders is capable of producing. Win or lose, his reign in Boulder is going to be very entertaining.