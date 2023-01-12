Deion Sanders Daughter To Play Basketball At Colorado

There will be another members of the Sanders’ family heading to Colorado.

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Deion Sanders, has transferred to the University of Colorado to play women’s basketball. She’ll be joining her NFL Hall of Fame father at the school, who was recently hired to coach their football team.

Because we’re already halfway through the NCAA basketball season, Shelomi will red shirt this year but will be able to practice with the team.

Shelomi Sanders, daughter of Colorado football HC Deion Sanders, will be joining the #cubuffs WBB team next week. A true freshman, she will practice this semester and redshirt. T-Fr. early enrollee Mikayla Johnson (from Anchorage) also joining the team this week as a redshirt. — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) January 11, 2023

DEION AND HIS SON ARE ALSO AT THE UNIVERSITY

Shelomi is a 5-foot-7 guard who appeared in two games this year for Jackson State, where her father previously coached the football team.

Deion Sanders made headlines when he initially took the Jackson State head coaching position in 2020. He led the football team to two consecutive Celebration Bowl appearances, as well as the school’s first undefeated regular season.

He signed to coach the Buffaloes in December. His son Sheuder – who was the Jackson State quarterback has also joined the team.

As far as Shelomi goes, she joins a Colorado women’s basketball team that has an overall record of 13-3 and is undefeated at home.