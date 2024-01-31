Deion Sanders Shines Light On Future At Colorado, Makes Interesting Claim About Other Teams

Videos by OutKick

There are some programs in America apparently interested in luring Deion Sanders away from Colorado.

Sanders‘ got off to a blazing hot start with the Buffaloes. Boulder became the center of attention in the college football world before a single snap of the 2023 season thanks to Deion’s social presence. People couldn’t get enough.

The situation hit a deafening level when the team started off 3-0. However, the wheels quickly fell off, and Colorado finished 4-8 after going 1-8 in the team’s final nine games.

However, the very tough skid wasn’t enough to stop other programs from being interested in Sanders’ services, according to the Colorado coach.

“A couple times. Couple times. Couple times, but I’m happy where I am, as you see. If I’m out there home shopping with my kid, that mean I don’t plan on going anywhere. I got a kickstand down. I’m straight. I’m straight. I love this fanbase. I love them. I’m looking out the window right now at these snow-covered mountains. I love…I’ve been snowmobiling the last two weekends and skiing. That’s something a Florida boy ain’t never done,” Sanders answered on “Undisputed” when directly asked if teams are contacting him about leaving.

"I don't inherit a legacy, I build it."@DeionSanders on his desire to stay in Colorado over leaving for another top program pic.twitter.com/vqFW5LAAHi — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 30, 2024

Sanders has remained solid in his commitment to Colorado. He’s repeatedly said he doesn’t have any interest in going elsewhere.

Of course, there’s a long line of football coaches who have all said the same, and we know how that often ends.

Nick Saban famously said he’d never take the Alabama job when he was coaching the Dolphins. He ended up winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide. Things can change quickly in the sports world.

However, I must ask one question: Did a 1-8 skid to close out the season not drive teams away from Sanders?

There’s no question that Deion Sanders can move the needle. Look at all the attention he brought to the Buffaloes before a single game was played. There’s no question at all that he’s a superstar who brings attention with him.

However, major programs care about one thing and one thing only:

Winning.

So far, Deion Sanders hasn’t even come close to proving he can win at a high level.

We’ll see what the future holds for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. For now, he maintains he isn’t going anywhere. Will that eventually change? Time will tell. Never rule out anything in the college football world. Let me know what you think of Sanders and the Buffaloes at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.