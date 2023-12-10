Deion Sanders Makes Bold Claim About His Future At Colorado

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders claims he doesn’t plan on taking a different coaching job the rest of his career.

Sanders got off to a hot 3-0 start at Colorado before finishing 1-8 in the final nine games of this season. A year that started with so much hope ended in complete and total disaster.

Yet, Sanders managed to make the Buffs a relevant program, even if there wasn’t a lot of winning going on.

Now, he claims it will be the last job he ever takes.

Deion Sanders claims he plans on retiring at Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders claims he will retire at Colorado.

“I love Boulder, Colorado and Colorado. I’m not chasing finances. I’m not chasing the bag. I’m not chasing notoriety. I’m not chasing hype. I love what I do and I do what I love, and I love Boulder, Colorado. I don’t plan on being anywhere else in my coaching career. It is my desire to one day retire, and just walk off… not walk off — I want to ride off on a white horse with a black hat in the sunset in Boulder, Colorado. Winning a championship. Championships. Plural. That’s what I want to do,” Sanders told Savannah Sellers when talking about his future.

You can watch his full comments below, and send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Will fans believe Sanders?

Unfortunately for fans, there’s no way to know whether or not Sanders is being sincere when he says he won’t take another job.

There are countless examples of coaches claiming they won’t take a different job, and then doing it once the opportunity presents itself.

No example is more famous than Nick Saban saying he wouldn’t take the Alabama job while he was with the Dolphins. Last time I checked, he’s won six rings in Tuscaloosa.

Situations change, coaches want different things and bigger opportunities present themselves. Would Deion Sanders really stay at Colorado if a powerhouse job like Alabama or Texas was on the table?

Only he knows the answer, but given the fact Deion is a competitor and loves the spotlight, it’s hard to imagine he would pass it up.

Will Deion Sanders ever leave Colorado? (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The good news for Buffs fans is no major job is coming for Sanders in the near future. Coaches don’t upgrade after going 4-8. However, if he starts putting together some great seasons in Boulder, then anything could happen. Let me know what you think Deion Sanders will do at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.