Deion Sanders, Who Love Attention, Wants More Privacy

Deion Sanders might not be the most self-aware man on the planet.

Sanders and Colorado recently wrapped his first season with the program, and it was arguably a disaster. The team finished 4-8 after starting 3-0.

The 1-8 skid was downright embarrassing. Not only was it embarrassing, but it played out in the national spotlight thanks to all the attention ginned up by Sanders and his sons and the filming of the Amazon series, “Coach Prime.”

The Colorado head coach has never seen a camera he didn’t like. Yet, he wants us to believe he’d like some more privacy.

“You always wish that you had a little more privacy, but the same thing that makes you shine will show your blemishes,” Sanders told PEOPLE when discussing all the attention he receives, which he promotes and makes sure happens.

Deion Sanders would like a little more privacy.

Yes, the man who has his son follow him around to film just about everything imaginable would like some more privacy.

If only there was a way that was possible. If only there was a way Deion Sanders could cut off the insane access to Colorado football.

Is there a way? Is it possible? America split that atom. Surely, Deion Sanders *checks notes* can tell his own child to stop making regular viral videos of him and he could stop working with Amazon.

If only Sanders, the man in charge of Colorado football, had the ability to stop the waterfall of press access. Apparently, he doesn’t, and he’s now kindly asking for more privacy.

I hope you read all that with a heavy drip of sarcasm because that’s what it was. If Deion Sanders doesn’t want attention, then he could change the dynamics right now. He could end all the access in a minute if he wanted to. Of course, that goes against his brand. Deion’s brand is all about glitz and glamour.

The man craves attention. That’s been the case since he was a player at FSU. Why would he change now? It also helps him. He’s able to generate interest in places it generally doesn’t exist, such as Boulder.

However, let’s save the tears about privacy for someone who actually means it. When he stops his son’s stream of viral videos, then I’ll take him a shade more seriously.