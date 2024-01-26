Deion Sanders And Colorado Commit Multiple NCAA Violations: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders and Colorado reportedly self-reported multiple NCAA violations committed over the past year.

Sanders was hired by the Buffaloes to turn the program around, and initially jumped out to a hot 3-0 start. However, Deion and CU finished 1-8 down the stretch to close out his first year in Boulder 4-8.

There is a lot of hope and optimism around the program, but the wins aren’t there yet. Sanders also has another issue on his hands:

Multiple minor NCAA violations stacking up.

Colorado self-reports multiple NCAA violations.

The Colorado Buffaloes have committed 11 minor NCAA violations since he arrived in Boulder in December 2022, according to USA Today.

None of the violations are major, and revolve around pretty insignificant rule breaking. Sanders’ use of social media has been a problem, there was a “gameday simulation” for a recruit that resulted in a write-up from the NCAA that Sanders could be suspended and seven players not actively in the transfer portal were hosted postgraduate camp.

The last one could potentially be viewed as tampering, and the school self-imposed a two-week recruiting ban and one-day recruiting ban on the transfer portal. The seven players, who aren’t named, were declared permanently ineligible at Colorado, and staff had to undergo more training, according to the USA Today report.

Deion Sanders and Colorado self-reported 11 NCAA violations. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Sanders’ love for social media has also caused problems. Most notably, he featured a recruit on an Instagram live who wasn’t signed. While Sanders and the recruit didn’t talk, he was still featured in the live video. That was enough to trigger a violation. The recruit later signed with Texas.

Another social media issue stemmed from Sanders’ team posting an image showing recruits the school was pursuing, according to USA Today.

While there have been 11 minor violations, Colorado self-reporting them all makes it highly unlikely the NCAA will come in and do anything.

This isn’t anything like the sign stealing scandal at Michigan, for comparison. It’s all ticky-tack stuff that means very little in the big picture.

Deion Sanders and Colorado committed multiple NCAA infractions since he was hired. (Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

However, more issues continuing to pile up could eventually snowball into an issue. Colorado is nowhere near that right now. It’s more about Deion Sanders and his staff figuring out where they stand in major college football. No reason to panic, but some definite learning experiences along the way.