Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders made Colorado relevant in a matter of months days hours. A team that won just one game last season became an instant high-interest college football program as soon as Coach Prime took the job.

Expect to see these moves in the end zone 🕺#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/mpdcMAQKuA — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) August 8, 2023

Sportsbooks list the Buffaloes’ expected win total for 2023 at 3.5.

Sanders is confident that his team will be better than people think. Its schedule, which begins with the reigning national runners-up, is not a cakewalk by any stretch of the imagination.

at No. 16 TCU vs. Nebraska vs. Colorado State at No. 15 Oregon vs. No. 4 USC at Arizona State vs. Stanford BYE at UCLA vs. No. 17 Oregon State vs. Arizona at Washington State at No. 14 Utah

Colorado has a chance to make some noise after turning over the vast majority of its roster during the offseason, the only question is whether it will. Shedeur Sanders is getting a lot of hype after reportedly throwing 22 touchdowns without an interception during the early portion of fall camp. Travis Hunter Jr., the former No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2022, is not messing around.

Can the pieces come together and make the Buffaloes a legitimate competitor?

Urban Meyer seems to think that Deion Sanders can get it done in year one.

Meyer, who won three national championships at Florida and Ohio State, swung by Boulder over the weekend to check things out. He spent the day with Coach Prime and took in a shelled practice.

Meyer liked what he saw from Colorado, even more than he thought he might. The FOX college football analyst joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday to break it all down.

His praise was rather high.

(Deion) has hired some really good coaches. I went to the meetings and I watched practice. They have I believe 70 new players. I called this thing the grand experiment and I’m telling you, Colin… That was not what I expected. I saw a very good team with talented players. — Urban Meyer

To no surprise, one particular athlete stood out above the rest. Hunter was balling.

Meyer even went so far as to compare him to one of his former Gators and said that practice isn’t necessary for the sophomore because it comes so naturally.

I looked at Prime and said, ‘I had one of those called Percy Harvin.’ I just pushed him to the side. You don’t need to practice (Hunter) much longer. He’s that good. — Urban Meyer

The only thing that Meyer saw as a concern is depth. However, he said that if Colorado can stay healthy, they are going to “make some waves in the Pac-12.”

3.5 wins is the mark. Meyer thinks that Coach Prime and the Buffaloes will have no problem exceeding that total if they are not plagued by injury. Buckle up!