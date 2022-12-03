Should Deion Sanders leave Jackson State for a lucrative opportunity at Colorado, it sounds like he would be bringing his son with him to Boulder. There are a lot of pieces that still need to fall into place, but should things play out in such a way, the Buffaloes would get a big talent boost.

Sanders, who took over a bad FCS program in Mississippi prior to the 2020 season, has led a remarkable turnaround. The Tigers went 3-8 in 2015, 2016 and 2017 before going 4-4 in 2018 and 4-8 in 2019. They were not very good, clearly.

In Coach Prime’s first year with the program, which was shortened by COVID-19, Jackson State won more games than it lost. While a winning record was an improvement, back-to-back 11-win seasons in 2021 and 2022 made it clear that the Magnolia State program was on the up and up.

A large part of the Tigers’ successes in the last two seasons stem from Sanders’ son Shedeur. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback was a former four-star recruit and has lit the SWAC on fire.

Could Jackson State’s Deion Sanders and son Shedeur both be Boulder-bound? (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shedeur completed 65.9% of his passes for 3,231 yards and 30 touchdowns in 13 games last season and has completed 70.3% of his passes for 3,063 yards and 32 touchdowns through 11 games this year. He’s electric.

Although Jackson State still has at least one game left, the SWAC Championship, there is a lot of speculation about the future of the Sanders family. Coach Prime has garnered a lot of interest for head coaching jobs on the FBS level, with Colorado and Cincinnati reportedly making prominent pushes to hire the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

According to college football insider Dennis Dodd, the Buffaloes’ offer is significant. He says that the University of Colorado Boulder is willing to pay Deion Sanders a base salary of $5 million per year, with incentives that could bump that number to $7 million.

To put that number in perspective, Colorado’s last head coach made $3.2 million per year.

Shedeur & Deion Sanders — package deal?

Should the Buffaloes’ offer be enough to get Sanders’ signature on the contract, it sounds like it would be a package deal. The team would get Deion as head coach and Shedeur as quarterback.

At least, that is what Coach Prime implied earlier this week.

Deion bringing Shedeur with him to an FBS program would not be a big surprise. In fact, Coach Prime would likely bring a lot of his Jackson State roster, including former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter Jr.

Perhaps that notion of an immediate talent bump factored into Colorado’s offer?

As for what’s next, it’s a waiting game. More than likely, nothing will be announced prior to Saturday’s conference championship. An announcement could be held until after the Celebration Bowl. Nobody knows, just like nobody knows if Sanders will head east for his first shot at an FBS job or if he will stick in Mississippi and wait for the next cycle of openings to reconsider his future.