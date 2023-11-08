Deion Sanders Makes Stance On Coaching In The NFL Clear

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has no interest in ever taking an NFL job.

Sanders got off to a scorching hot 3-0 start with the Colorado Buffaloes, and there were whispers he could soon leave for a bigger job, including perhaps in the NFL.

The wheels have fallen off since then and the Buffs are 1-5 since. Whether the NFL is a realistic option or not, Deion made it clear to Dan Patrick he won’t ever take a job in the pros.

Deion Sanders says he has no interest in coaching in the NFL.

“No, no, not whatsoever. I don’t think I’m built for the NFL. I don’t think…because I’m too…I appreciate the game so much, and I respect the game so much and what the game has consistently done for me for a multitude of years, that when I see a guy getting paid millions and millions of dollars and he has no respect for the game and does not want to excel and exceed expectations of the game, I’m going to have a true problem. So, I’m the kind of coach who would go out there with 53 and come back from halftime with about 32,” the Colorado coach explained without hesitation when asked about the NFL.

It’s the same interview in which the Colorado head coach said that Shedeur and Shilo Sanders will come out for the 2025 NFL Draft together.

Deion Sanders says being an NFL Head Coach is not for him… Would that be different if it were a package deal with Shedeur and Shilo though? pic.twitter.com/vpGNvpsmPL — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 7, 2023

Deion Sanders rules out leaving for an NFL job.

Sanders’ comments match up perfectly with what Joel Klatt said in September after Colorado’s hot start. The Fox Sports analyst also made it clear he had it on solid grounds Deion wouldn’t ditch college football for the NFL.

“He’s not going to the NFL…He’s not going to the NFL. I don’t know if he’s gonna be at Colorado for sure. I can’t say that, but he’s not going to the NFL…Deion doesn’t want to coach in the NFL. He’s told me that point blank to my face. He believes his role is more as a mentor. He loves coaching kids, and this is where he feels called. In fact, the word he used with us in our meeting, and you’ll know this because he’s very forward about his faith, he believes this is his ministry. To be there for kids in college. To be a father figure to kids in this moment in their life,” Klatt said a few months back when speaking with Colin Cowherd.

Now, Sanders is saying the exact same things. He’s making it clear in no uncertain terms the NFL isn’t waiting for him.

Deion Sanders rules out taking an NFL job.

It’s also worth asking if he could even get an NFL job at this point. Certainly not right now after Colorado’s horrible 1-5 skid over the past six games. However, if Shedeur lights it up next year in a rebuilt Big 12 and makes some noise, then anything is possible. For now, Deion Sanders is perfectly content in Boulder.