USC Jabs At Dripped-Out Deion Sanders Pulling Up To Basketball Game, Watching Colorado Get Blown Out

Videos by OutKick

USC basketball made history on Thursday night with Deion Sanders in attendance. He was just on the wrong side of the monumental win for Andy Enfield’s program.

The Trojans, who sit firmly on the bubble, won their 20th game of the season. It marked their fourth-straight 20-win season, which is an accomplishment that has never been done before at the school.

For the first time in program history, we’ve now posted four straight 20-win seasons!



Say it with us: Thanks, Enfield! pic.twitter.com/OeRu1BVHw8 — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) February 24, 2023

To reach that point, USC put a 19-point beatdown on Colorado. Five different Trojans reached double digits in scoring and only two Buffaloes reached that mark.

Despite needing their team to win the Pac-12 Tournament and earn an automatic bid to March Madness, the Colorado faithful showed out in pretty big numbers. Among them was the Sanders family.

Deion, after returning from some sort of trip with his literal Louis luggage and a (faux) fur coat, made the rounds of the school’s impressive athletic facility before meeting up with his sons and daughter at the Events Center. It wasn’t the first time that they pulled up to a basketball game, but it’s been awhile.

Unfortunately, the basketball team could not get it done. Colorado got blown out by USC, so the Sanders family didn’t stick around through the final buzzer. Can’t blame ’em.

The Trojans went for 84 points in an offensive explosion that saw 40+ points in both halves. Senior guard Boogie Ellis continues to ball and the offense was firing on all cylinders on Thursday night.

PLAY 1: @TreWhite19 scores off the spin move



PLAY 2: @Drewpeterson23 gets the steal and score



PLAY 3: @iamkobejohnson drains the dagger 3 pic.twitter.com/QDD7lCuHQP — USC Men’s Basketball (@USC_Hoops) February 24, 2023

Immediately after the clock hit zero, USC took its chance to jab at Deion Sanders.

Hope he enjoyed the show! https://t.co/itwtlJIicm — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) February 24, 2023

Sanders is more concerned with beating USC on the gridiron than his basketball counterparts, but the social media team had some fun at his expense anyway!