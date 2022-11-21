Deion Sanders Reportedly In Talks With Two Power-Five Programs As Auburn Turns Focus

Deion Sanders will not be the next head football coach at Auburn University. But that doesn’t mean he is not leaving Jackson State. The 55-year-old NFL Hall of Famer is reportedly in talks with two other Power Five programs as the SEC West school turns its focus toward Lane Kiffin, Hugh Freeze, and others.

Deion Sanders is in demand. (Photo by Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

Coach Prime, who took over the Jackson State program in 2020, has led a remarkable turnaround in Mississippi. He turned a perennial basement-dweller into a winning program in year one, won 11 games and the SWAC in year two, and is on pace to finish undefeated this season.

As a result, Deion Sanders is one of the most popular names in this year’s coaching carousel. Understandably so.

Where do things stand with Deion Sanders?

Of the current open jobs, Coach Prime made it clear that he is not going to Nebraska. He also set the record straight about Auburn rumors earlier this month. He has not spoken to anybody representing the latter.

Although closing the doors on those two openings narrows down an already quiet cycle and limits his opportunities even further, Sanders is listening to any and all opportunities. He said so himself.

According to 247 Sports’ Carl Reed, those opportunties include two surprising suitors. Power-brokers at both the University of South Florida and the University of Colorado Boulder have been in discussions with Sanders and/or his people about their openings.

Now, both schools could choose to go in different directions. Coach Prime may not be interested in either job. And for both the Bulls and Buffaloes, not calling down to Mississippi to gauge Sanders’ interest would have been irresponsible.

This report likely doesn’t change all too much about where/how things currently stand. It would be a shock to see Deion Sanders at either Colorado or USF. It seems like once this carousel stops spinning, he will still be at Jackson State waiting for the next bigger and better offer to come his way.

With that being said, stranger things have happened and money talks!