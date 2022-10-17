Deion Sanders Explains Why He Has No Desire To Coach In The NFL

Deion Sanders sat down with Jon Wertheim for an episode of ’60 Minutes’ that aired on Sunday night. Among the topics discussed were what he’s building at Jackson State, why he chose to get into coaching at an HBCU, and, of course, his future.

Sanders’ name has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a Power Five coaching job. Not only has he gone 20-5 in his now three-and-a-half seasons at Jackson State, but he’s also still very much a brand, which is very much important in today’s landscape of college football.

Sanders got honest when asked about a potential Power Five offer, saying “I’d be a fool not to” entertain an offer that came his way.

What he won’t be entertaining, however, is an NFL coaching job. Sanders has zero desire to coach in the professional ranks.

“Not one bit,” Sanders said, when asked if he wants to coach in the NFL. “It’s hard for me to coach a person that makes a lot of money that does not truly love the game that blessed me. And I don’t want to go to jail.”

Asked what he would be going to jail for, Sanders alluded that his coaching style wouldn’t exactly fit in a professional locker room.

“Because I’m going to jump on somebody,” Sanders joked. “I will come out at halftime with half the team.”

Sanders’ mindset could undoubtedly change between now and if and when an NFL team came calling, but you have to respect the honesty. He realizes he’s a much better fit coaching young men striving to be something instead of multi-millionaire football players that have already made it.