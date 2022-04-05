Deion Sanders Advocates For Minorities, Both Black And White

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders is the rare person in a position of power who advocates for equality amongst all people — regardless of race, sex, or creed. And Sanders practices what he preaches.

In a video posted to his Instagram on Monday, Sanders shared his thoughts on the “Rooney Rule” and the new NFL rule which will require a woman or “a member of an ethnic or racial minority” to be hired to each staff.

“I like (the new rule). I don’t know if I love it, but I like it. Because I don’t like anyone forcing anyone’s hand, but for opportunity I guess sometimes we have to,” said Sanders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COACH PRIME (@deionsanders)

Sanders, arguably the most prominent coach of an HBCU (with apologies to Eddie Robinson), would like to see college football mirror the NFL’s hiring practices.

“Just imagine if all of college football were mandated to hire a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority as an offensive assistant coach … that would be awesome. I would love to see this implemented in college football,” added Sanders. “I don’t like nothing forced, but I’ll take it.”

What makes Sanders’ views unique is the fact that he coaches at a predominantly black college and is advocating not just for African Americans or females, but Caucasians as well.

“Our head trainer is a female Caucasian. And with the minority practices, we’ve already practiced that because the minorities would be Caucasians in this realm of HBCUs.”

Coach Prime continued: “Our offensive coordinator, tight ends coach, offensive line coach…three GAs (are Caucasian). We’re already practicing equality. The reason being that – How can I ask for something I’m not willing to give?

“How can we ask for things that we’re not willing to give and to show and to display?”

Seems like Deion’s got this covered, just like in his playing days.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF