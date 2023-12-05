Deion Sanders Admits Colorado Is Looking For Multiple Quarterbacks In Transfer Portal

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has already announced that his son Shedeur will return as Colorado’s quarterback in 2024. But that doesn’t mean the Buffaloes aren’t preparing for all possible scenarios.

The most sacked QB in major college football, Shedeur missed Colorado’s season finale with an arm injury, an ankle injury and a back fracture. He’s on pace to return by the spring, but Coach Prime still wants some insurance. And he’s headed to the transfer portal to find it.

“Right now, we’re looking for older quarterbacks, because we plan on winning,” Sanders said. “So if something were to happen to Shedeur, they could step right in and make it happen. That’s what we’re looking for. “

Deion Sanders says Shedeur will return as the Buffs’ quarterback in 2024. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The transfer portal opened for business on Monday. And Sanders made clear the Buffaloes will be looking for multiple quarterbacks.

“We’ve already mapped out what we need in each position way before the season concluded,” Sanders said. “So we already knew and know what we’re looking for. So we’re right on pace to go find what we’re looking for, and we know where it is.”

Despite the team’s dismal 4-8 finish, Shedeur Sanders had an impressive first season in Boulder. He broke a school record with 3,230 passing yards — throwing for 27 touchdowns and only three interceptions while completing 69.3 percent of his attempts.

But he also took a staggering 52 sacks. So Coach Prime acknowledged he’ll also look to the transfer portal to beef up his offensive line.

You can find as many “older quarterbacks” as you want. They won’t do any good if you can’t protect them.

