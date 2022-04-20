Deebo Samuel Wants To Be Traded: These Teams May Be Interested

After weeks of discontent over his contract situation and other things, which has been no secret to anyone paying attention, San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel wants to be traded.

The news, both reported by ESPN and confirmed by OutKick Wednesday, will immediately lead to stuff happening. And that stuff is not renewed contract negotiations, because Samuel has not engaged in those for a while.

That new stuff is teams calling the San Francisco 49ers to find out their willingness to move Samuel, who still has one year remaining on his 2019 rookie deal but wants an extension.

It would make sense. The 49ers don’t have a first-round draft pick in next week’s NFL draft.

And multiple receiver-needy teams have multiple picks in the first round, which is expected to be the initial asking price set by San Francisco general manager John Lynch if he engages in talks.

So what teams will likely show some interest?

The New York Jets immediately come to mind.

They need receiver help for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and have been trying to find it, calling the Seattle Seahawks about D.K. Metcalf and the Kansas City Chiefs about Tyreek Hill.

The Jets hold the No. 4 and No. 10 picks in the first round, but both of those might be too high to trade for Samuel. The club also has two second-round picks in next week’s draft.

And remember, Jets coach Robert Saleh is familiar with Samuel from his time as the 49ers defensive coordinator.

The Detroit Lions need a receiver and might be willing to give up their No. 32 overall selection for Samuel.

The Kansas City Chiefs have both the cap space and draft chips to make a deal if they wish. They hold the No. 29 and No. 30 picks in the draft and have approximately $18 million in cap space, part of which could be used on signing Samuel.

Samuel is hoping for a deal that pays an average of $25 million per year but might have to settle for less than that.

Speculation is that New Orleans also needs a wide receiver, but former coach Sean Payton disagreed with that when talking to reporters at a golf event on Tuesday.

The Saints nonetheless have approximately $19 million in cap space and own the No. 16 and No. 19 picks in the first round, if they want to add a veteran who accounted for 1,405 receiving yards last season.

The Packers lost Davante Adams when they traded him to Las Vegas earlier this offseason. Samuel wouldn’t cost as much, and the club holds the No. 22 and No. 28 picks in the draft’s first round.

If the 49ers decide not to trade Samuel this offseason, this could get uglier if Samuel refuses to report to either mandatory minicamp or training camp.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFL and Players Association says players who do not report to minicamp can be fined and not reporting to training camp means a loss of an accrued season, meaning Samuel would be facing restricted free agency after 2022 instead of being an unrestricted free agent.

