Deebo Samuel Trolls C.J. Gardner-Johnson For Early Celebration: ‘Someone Check On Him’

Deebo Samuel took his own victory lap right in the face of Detroit Lions cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The Lions player upset all of Santa Clara, even several Lions fans, after he waved goodbye to Levi’s Stadium crowds once Detroit took a 21-6 lead in the second quarter.

On top of that, CJGJ had some extra muscle in his tackles on Samuel, inevitably pissing off an already volatile wideout.

“Somebody go check on lil bruh,” Samuel posted on X, turning the Lions CB into his son.

Samuel logged eight receptions for 89 yards on Sunday.

Somebody go check on lil bruh😂😂 https://t.co/8UgIk3iFkG — Deebo (@19problemz) January 29, 2024

Gardner-Johnson called it a night early, only for the Niners to rage back from a 14-point deficit to beat the Lions and advance to the Super Bowl.

Back to Samuel. The outspoken Niners wideout clowned C.J. Gardner-Johnson for burying San Francisco in the first half. Gardner-Johnson earned himself more haters than supporters, come Monday morning.

Christian McCaffrey folded CJ Gardner-Johnson like a napkin 😂 pic.twitter.com/DBeL6VoGzE — Alex Tran (@nineralex) January 29, 2024

Niners fans and the internet banded together to rightfully troll Gardner-Johnson into never erroneously counting out an opponent in the first half of a game, with the Chargers as the only exception to the rule since they’re always marred by bad luck.

All Detroit fans who bragged about an early night for the San Francisco 49ers took the atomic L alongside C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Not playing till the final second of a game … super un-American.