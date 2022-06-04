Deebo Samuel Needs To Do What Is Best For Deebo Samuel: Mike Singletary Believes

Deebo Samuel has one year remaining on his rookie contract.

Deebo Samuel officially requested to be traded one week before the NFL Draft.

On OutKick 360, Mike Singletary was asked if he had any advice for Deebo.

Deebo is currently a no-show for the teams OTA’s which just the team fully expected. The next pressure point will be mandatory Mini Camp in June. IF Deebo holds out then, the angst level will raise considerably when fines and the war of words escalate.

