Dee Snider Slams Those Who Said He Was A Transphobe

Videos by OutKick

Dee Snider says he’s not gonna take it, and by “it” he means ridiculous accusations of transphobia.

The Twisted Sister frontman lashed out at those who labeled him a transphobe after he echoed sentiments from KISS’ Paul Stanley that kids are too young to be making gender identity decisions.

Back in May, the musician and radio host tweeted his agreement with Stanley’s take that steering kids into questioning their gender is a “dangerous fad.”

You know what? There was a time where I "felt pretty" too. Glad my parents didn't jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive https://t.co/G80uNyzD7M — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) May 1, 2023

While Stanley caved to woke outrage (come on, Starchild. I guess he has pinball machines to sell), Snider did not, even in the face of accusations of being a transphobe.

Of course, he’s not a transphobe, he’s just a rational person.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“As a parent, there are certain things that you’ve come to know,” Sinder said told Fox News Digital. “And one thing you come to know is that your kids don’t know everything when they’re in elementary school, they don’t know everything when they’re in high school. They don’t know everything when they’re in high school.

“Honestly speaking only for myself, I didn’t know everything in my 20s or my 30s or 40s, and each decade I look back and go, ‘Man, I was an idiot.’”

Still, this cost him a gig at a San Francisco Pride event and led to the accusations that he was transphobic (again, he’s not, he’s just a smart, rational dude).

Dee Snider performs on stage at England’s Bloodstock Festival in 2019. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Snider Fired Back At Critics

“My response with what happened to SF Pride was more of saying, ‘I’m not going to – I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said, before likening the situation to when he spoke before the US Senate in 1985 after Twisted Sister was placed on the PMRC’s “Filthy Fifteen” list.

“No, I’m not going to do [that], just because you’ve decided that I am this. I am going to push back.”

However, Snider demonstrated the novel idea that people can have nuanced opinions and reiterated that just because he doesn’t think kids are old enough to ‘understand the ramifications of pumping themselves full of hormones or removing body parts, doesn’t mean he won’t still support LGBT issues.

“And my end statement on Facebook with the SF Pride thing was, I am still an ally. I am still with you, I will still stand with you, I will still march with you.”

But that doesn’t mean that the man who sings the megahit “We’re Not Gonna Take It” is going to take patently untrue accusations.

“I am not going to accept – I’m not gonna take it – I’m not going to accept that you said I’m this or that and that I’m transphobic, I’m going to push back on that.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle