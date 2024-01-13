DEBATE: Which Person Named Wayne Is The GOAT?

Videos by OutKick

For as much of a disaster social media is these days, every once in a while it comes through with a great idea.

A new viral post making the rounds this morning is asking Twitter users a simple question: Which ‘Wayne’ reigns supreme?

“Without Googling, who is the greatest Wayne of all time?” @S_U_Network tweeted.

Honestly, it’s a fantastic question.

Without googling, who is the greatest Wayne of all time? — Sage (@S_U_Network) January 12, 2024

A WHOLE LOT OF WAYNES

I just thought about it right now and I don’t know one person named Wayne in my personal life. Seriously I just sat here for 5 minutes and couldn’t come up with any. (Okay not 5 minutes more like 30 seconds but still.) Maybe that’s because the name is reserved for the select few that deserve the prestigious five-letter namesake.

Anybody who has tried debating if Tom Brady is the GOAT knows just how hard the “Greatest” debates can be. You can’t walk into a spots bar without some overweight mouth breather with a backwards hat and Lakers jersey arguing that LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan (he’s not.)

The debate over the greatest Wayne is no different – there’s a heck of a lot of solid nominees.

The GOAT Wayne Debate! (Getty Images)

WHAT’S THE CRITERIA?

The big question is what’s the criteria for who is the greatest?

If we’re talking sports and ‘the greatest…GREATEST’ would be Wayne Gretzky. Not a bad choice considering he’s the best hockey player ever.

A collection of highlights from Wayne Gretzky's 104 goal season.

– 5 goals at Canada Cup 1981

– 92 goals NHL regular season

– 1 goal at the all-star game

– 5 goals NHL playoffs

– 6 goals World Championships 1982 pic.twitter.com/zCzUlw5ZS1 — 1984 Oilers Day by Day (@OilersDayByDay) June 17, 2022

But what about larger-than-life figures?

Are we seriously going against Bruce (wait for it) WAYNE? Living in the cesspool that is New York City these days, the last person I want mad at me is Batman. I mean this is BATMAN we’re talking about damnit.

Or for the ol’ country folk out there how about the legend himself John Wayne? He’s before my time but even I know that when John Wayne donned his cowboy hat he transformed into a straight up badass and there was no one that was going to F with him.

John Wayne. (Getty Images)

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

LIL WAYNE, WAYNE NEWTON?

Over in the music world you could go with rapper Lil’ Wayne who many people in music consider to be a Top 5 rapper of all time.

Or how about the baller that is Wayne Newton? The guy is SNYNONYMOUS with Las Vegas nightlife and has probably put up Wilt Chamberlain numbers when it came to the amount of women he has wooed over. Despite not being able to move his plastic-surgery filled face for the last 30 years or so, the 81-year-old Wayne Newton has been able to absolutely crush doing whatever it is that Wayne Newton does.

But wait a minute! What about WAYNE FROM WAYNE’S WORLD? An EXCELLENT choice if you ask me.

THE ONLY WRONG ANSWER IS…

I can tell you something though.

One person that is absolutely not the correct answer?

Wayne Brady.

Absolutely not the correct answer.

WHAT DO YOU THINK? WHO IS YOUR GOAT WAYNE PICK? AND WHAT OTHER NAME WOULD BE A GOOD ONE TO DEBATE AS WELL?

