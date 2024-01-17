Death of Warriors Assistant Coach Shakes NBA; League Postpones Golden State’s Game Against Utah Jazz

Videos by OutKick

The NBA suffered a shocking loss Wednesday.

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic died Wednesday morning. According to multiple reports, the 46-year-old coach suffered a heart attack during a private team dinner Tuesday night.

NBA Community Mourns Euro Coach, MVP Dejan Milojevic

Dejan Milojevic obtained respect around the league for his impact on modern, dominant European centers and for always promoting a great attitude toward players and coaches.

Milojevic leaves behind two children and his wife, Natasa.

TURIN, ITALY – APRIL 09: #31 de Pamesa Valencia, Dejan Milojevic in action during the ULEB Cup Final 8 Pamesa Valencia Practice Time at the Palavela on April 9, 2008 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Rodolfo Molina/Euroleague Basketball/Getty Images)

NBA Postpones Matchup Between Warriors, Jazz After Milojevic’s Death

Milojevic suffered his medical emergency at a restaurant in Salt Lake City late Tuesday. The Warriors visited Utah for a Wednesday night matchup against the Jazz.

Following Milojevic’s passing, the NBA officially postponed Golden State’s matchup against Utah.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement Wednesday:

BELGRADE, SERBIA-MONTENEGRO: Dejan Milojevic (R) of Partizan Belgrade during their Euroleague group A match. 03 November 2004. (KOCA SULEJMANOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

“The NBA mourns the sudden passing of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojević, a beloved colleague and dear friend to so many in the global basketball community,” the commissioner said.

“In addition to winning the 2022 NBA championship in his first season with the Warriors and mentoring some of the best players in the world, Dejan had a decorated international playing career and was a distinguished head coach in his native Serbia.”

Milojevic led a superb career in European hoops as a coach and player. His greatest achievements include coaching Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic for three years and winning MVP in the Adriatic League three times.

The Serbian coach also developed Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, whose value in L.A. continues to soar.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recruited Milojevic to aid the team’s progress with former No. 2 overall pick and big man, James Wiseman in 2021. Milojevic worked three seasons as an assistant coach for Golden State.

Kerr released a statement on Milojevic’s passing.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” Kerr said. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.”

Rest in Peace

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 15: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)