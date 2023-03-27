Dear MLB Teams: Please Stop Posting These ‘You’re Going To The Big Leagues’ Videos

Videos by OutKick

It’s that time of year! Players spend Spring Training trying to impress MLB coaches. And some make the Opening Day roster, a dream come true. For Milwaukee Brewers prospect Brice Turang, that dream officially became reality.

Wait, this feels familiar. I’ve written this before. TWICE.

It was fun on Sunday when the Cardinals promoted Jordan Walker and he got emotional. He’s a Top 5 prospect in all of baseball.

I was OK even when Yankees manager Aaron Boone pretended to send down top prospect Anthony Volpe and then told him he would start at shortstop Opening Day. Volpe is a Top 10 MLB prospect and attempting to replace Derek Jeter as the New York Yankees star shortstop. Fine.

Milwaukee Brewers promote prospect Brice Turang in cringey video

But, on Monday, the Brewers posted a video of Brice Turang getting the same news. I had to look him up. According to MLB.com, Turang is a Top 5 prospect. FOR THE BREWERS. Not in Major League Baseball.

He is the Milwaukee Brewers’ fifth-best prospect. He was once a Top 100 prospect. That was in 2021.

Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers plays shortstop during a Spring Training game. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Now, he’s a Milwaukee Brewer. Hooray! That’s news that could be delivered in a tweet. Without video.

But here we are. It’s 2023, which means nothing can happen without film.

Roll the tape.

“Do you want to play Opening Day?”

“Absolutely.”



The moment Brice Turang found out he’s heading to the Big Leagues 👏#ThisIsMyCrew | @BRiCEcTuRANG pic.twitter.com/8AZrNVTYtR — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 27, 2023

Been there, done that. Brewers manager Craig Counsell even stole Aaron Boone’s schtick. Which isn’t even Boone’s schtick but has been done a million times before.

“They always tell me when you’re gonna deliver bad news to just spit it out,” Counsell begins. “So I think what we’re gonna do is option you to Chicago. Congratulations.”

The Brewers open their season on Thursday in Chicago against the Cubs. So that was Counsell’s cutesy way of saying Brice Turang made the major league team. Hilarious, right?

We’re done with these, right?

Please tell me we are. I can’t take the lameness any longer.