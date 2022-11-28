DeAndre Hopkins Wants To Box Charvarious Ward After ‘Steroid Boy’ Rant

Could DeAndre Hopkins vs. Charvarious Ward be coming to a fight card in the near future? If Hopkins has his way it will.

After the San Francisco 49ers throttled Hopkins’ Arizona Cardinals 38-10. Ward took the opportunity to rip on the star wideout.

“He was getting locked up, He was doing some dirty things,” Ward said of Hopkins. “He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat, he grabbed my face mask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy.”

“Steroid Boy,” is a reference to Hopkins’ suspension for using PEDs which caused him to miss the first six games of this season.

To DeAndre Hopkins, those are fightin’ words.

Hopkins Responds To Ward

As you’d expect the Niners DB’s comments made their way back to Hopkins. While he tried to shake them off at first, he eventually said he’d like to settle his score with Ward in the ring.

“I would love to get in the boxing ring and see how tough he is in real life.”



Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on the postgame comments from 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward calling D-Hop “steroid boy” pic.twitter.com/oIWrhrYPD4 — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 25, 2022

“I’m not the kind of guy that goes to social media for stuff like that,” Hopkins said. “It sounded very personal, but the crazy thing about this league is you never know when you might end up on a team with somebody.

“We’re all in the fraternity together. I hate to hear a guy talk like that about somebody; about anybody,” he continued. “I pray for people like that.”

That’s a very diplomatic answer from Hopkins if he stops there. That would’ve put a nice little bow on the situation and he would’ve taken the high ground.

…he did not stop there.

“A lot of people are tough, and they can go and type something or say something,” Hopkins said. “But I respect guys people like Le’Veon Bell who get in that boxing ring.

“I would definitely love to get in a boxing ring and see how tough he is in real life.”

Oh, it’s on.

The aforementioned Le’Veon Bell has hit the ring a couple of times. The first was an exhibition against fellow running back Adrian Peterson which he won. However, he lost his second fight, a pro bout against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall.

Who knows, maybe someday down the line we’ll see these two in the ring.

