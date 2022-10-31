DeAndre Hopkins Wants Explanation From NFL After Brutal Helmet-To-Helmet Hit

NFL games are full of violent plays. But in today’s day in age, most violent hits, especially those involving the head, get flagged. That wasn’t the case for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday during his team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

With the Cardinals trailing by three points late in the third quarter, Kyler Murray tried to zip a pass to Hopkins in the end zone. After dropping the pass, Hopkins took a vicious shot to the helmet. It looked to be a textbook example of targeting, but there was no call on the play.

Immediately after the collision, Murray made a gesture to the officials saying he thought it was a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Shortly after the game, Hopkins jumped on Twitter and shared the video saying he wants an explanation about the no-call from the NFL.

Hopkins finished the game with 12 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown, which came via an incredible one-handed snag in the end zone.

While Hopkins’ catch was the play of the game and one everyone is still talking about on Monday, the no-call on the helmet-to-helmet may be a topic of discussion later in the week as well.