DeAndre Hopkins Calls Out Doubters After Breakout Performance Against Atlanta

DeAndre Hopkins wanted to remind everyone that he’s still one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers.

The Tennessee Titans wide receiver posted a mind-boggling stat line yesterday: four catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. If you can simply get the ball in his hands, good things will happen.

He can win one on one matchups.

He can evade tackles and get yards after the catch

And he can still outrun DBs who forget to guard him, all at the ripe age of 31.

The wideout’s breakout performance was the first of its kind in his Titans career. After the game, D-Hop wanted to remind everyone that despite a sluggish start to the season, he’s still a matchup nightmare.

“They wrote me off. I feel like Geno (Smith),” he replied.

Last Season, Smith – the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks – experienced a similar feeling to Hopkins after leading his squad to a Monday Night Football victory over the Denver Broncos. That’s when the quarterback coined an all-time one-liner in a postgame interview.

“They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though.”



Geno Smith with a message 🗣 pic.twitter.com/R1EaKpW3Dt — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2022

DeAndre Hopkins’ Lack Of Production Isn’t Necessarily All His Fault

Critics were justified in thinking that Hopkins’ best days were likely behind him. In addition to being 31, he spent a lot of the past two seasons dealing with injuries as he saw his production dip. It was likely a big reason why the New England Patriots didn’t land him in free agency, a decision I’m sure they severely regret.

But as we saw Sunday, he’s got plenty of juice left in the tank. And quite frankly, his relative “decline” isn’t exactly all his fault either.

Yes, Hopkins missed some games over the past two seasons with Arizona because of injuries. But the Cardinals weren’t exactly a glimmering example of offensive efficiency in 2022 either, when they saw four different quarterbacks get significant playing time.

DeAndre Hopkins (10) had a lot to celebrate in a tight win over the Falcons. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Furthermore, the Titans’ quarterback situation was just as atrocious until about 20 hours ago. I’ve been saying this for years; Ryan Tanenhill is the most uninspiring starting quarterback in the league (though Mac Jones clearly wants to take that title from him). He’s ridden off the success of Derrick Henry and a stout defense for the past several years in a Titans uniform, and didn’t do anything noteworthy in Miami either.

Tennessee’s backup option, Malik Willis, isn’t a disciplined pocket passer and looks to scramble before plays have time to develop. I would know, I spent two years watching him play at Liberty University.

With either of these guys under center, no receiver should be expected to have a good year, even if your last name is Hopkins. But with the emergence of Will Levis, he may have found a quarterback who can consistently get him the ball.

If that happens, opposing secondaries better be on their toes, because D-Hop can still cook.